China's blue-chip index closes higher on consumer shares; SMIC slumps

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip index ended higher on Wednesday as optimism over the continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy lifted consumer stocks, offsetting weakness in the tech sector.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC ended flat at 3,366.98, while its blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.18%.

** The consumer staples sector .CSI000912 rose 1.08%, while the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC firmed 0.84%.

** The start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.065%, and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was down 1.32%​, dragged by heaviweight Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp 0981.HK, 688981.SS.

** Shanghai-listed shares of SMIC slumped as much as 9.8% before they closed down 5.5% after the company said its board was aware of Mong-Song Liang's intention to resign from the CEO position.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 0.35%.

** Broadly on the economic recovery front, analysts say activity and spending data released on Tuesday suggest that China's economy continued to accelerate across all fronts.

** China's factory output grew at its fastest pace in 20 months in November, as revived consumer spending and a gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions in major trading partners lifted demand for the country's manufactured goods.

** "The economy will remain strong in the near term, as households run down the excess savings they accumulated this year," analysts at Capital Economics said in a note.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.26%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.26%.

