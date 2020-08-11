Cryptocurrencies

China’s Blockchain Infrastructure Launches Website for Global Devs

David Pan CoinDesk
Blockchain-Based Service Network (BSN), a Chinese state-sanctioned blockchain infrastructure project, launched its English-language website for international decentralized applications (dapp) developers on Monday.Â 

  • First reported by CoinDesk on July 21, the website is part of BSNâs effort to extend its global reach.Â 
  • Developers are now able to build dapps and run nodes on either permissioned blockchains or major public chains through the global version of the network.Â 
  • Available permissioned blockchains include Hyperledger Fabric and FISCO-BCOS, patented by digital banking company Tencentâs WeBank.Â 
  • Six major public chains are also available on the network now: Ethereum, EOS, Tezos, NEO, Nervos and Cosmosâ IrisNet.Â 
  • BSN touts that it is one of the few cross-chain infrastructure networks where developers can use the networkâs internet services for different blockchains under a standardized development environment.Â 
  • The cross-chain feature is enabled by BSNâs Interchain Services. Cosmosâ IrisNet and Chainlink contributed to the feature.
  • The network also claims developers will have an easier user experience through its simplified and standardized development tools, which cost a fraction of what similar internet services from traditional cloud companies would.

