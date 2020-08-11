China’s Blockchain Infrastructure Launches Website for Global Devs
Blockchain-Based Service Network (BSN), a Chinese state-sanctioned blockchain infrastructure project, launched its English-language website for international decentralized applications (dapp) developers on Monday.Â
- First reported by CoinDesk on July 21, the website is part of BSNâs effort to extend its global reach.Â
- Developers are now able to build dapps and run nodes on either permissioned blockchains or major public chains through the global version of the network.Â
- Available permissioned blockchains include Hyperledger Fabric and FISCO-BCOS, patented by digital banking company Tencentâs WeBank.Â
- Six major public chains are also available on the network now: Ethereum, EOS, Tezos, NEO, Nervos and Cosmosâ IrisNet.Â
- BSN touts that it is one of the few cross-chain infrastructure networks where developers can use the networkâs internet services for different blockchains under a standardized development environment.Â
- The cross-chain feature is enabled by BSNâs Interchain Services. Cosmosâ IrisNet and Chainlink contributed to the feature.
- The network also claims developers will have an easier user experience through its simplified and standardized development tools, which cost a fraction of what similar internet services from traditional cloud companies would.
Also read: The Fourth Era of Blockchain Governance
Related Stories
- Facebook Taps David Marcus to Lead Payments Initiatives
- The Latest on the Global Economyâs Most Contentious Relationship
- Three Crypto Analysis Firms Advance in âTechSprintâ RegTech Competition
- Coinbase Snags Lyft Engineering Executive Manish Gupta
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.