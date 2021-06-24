US Markets

China's Bitmain suspends sales of cryptomining machines after Beijing's mining ban

Samuel Shen Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Bitmain, China's biggest maker of cryptocurrency mining machines, said it had suspended sales of its products in the spot market to help ease selling pressure on the secondary market following Beijing's ban on bitcoin mining.

In a statement, Bitmain said it is looking for "quality" power supplies overseas along with its clients.

