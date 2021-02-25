Personal Finance

China’s Bilibili Focuses on Growth as Losses Double

Publisher
Variety
Published

Chinese video entertainment platform Bilibili saw its losses deepen in 2020, but they reflected further investment in growth, as Middle Kingdom consumers become increasingly digitally focused. Average monthly active users (MAUs) reached 202 million representing an increase of 55%, compared with 2019. Those paying for use reached 17.9 million, a 103% increase. Bilibili’s total net […]

