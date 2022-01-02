China's biggest soybean grower to increase planted acreage in 2022

BEIJING, Jan 2 (Reuters) - China's biggest soybean grower - the northeastern province of Heilongjiang - plans to increase the area planted to the crop by 10 million mu (666,667 hectares) in 2022, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.

China's soybean output dropped sharply last year as farmers decided to grow more corn because it was more profitable. China's 2021/22 soybean output was forecast by the agriculture ministry to fall 16.3% from 2020/21.

The ministry had estimated the land planted to soybean in 2021/22 at 8.4 million hectares.

The country's agriculture ministry told an annual central rural work conference last week that China should stabilise grain production, and to boost production of soybean and oilseeds.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tony Munroe; additional reporting by Hallie Gu: Editing by Neil Fullick)

