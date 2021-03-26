China's biggest bank ICBC posts 44% jump in quarterly profit, beats estimate

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world's biggest-listed lender by assets, reported a 44.2% jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday, its first profit gain in three quarters.

Net profit for the three months ended December rose to 87.2 billion yuan ($13.34 billion) from 60.5 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a filing.

Profit for the full year increased 1.2% to 315.9 billion yuan, above a Refinitiv estimate of 290.2 billion yuan drawn from 24 analysts.

($1 = 6.5390 Chinese yuan renminbi)

