China's biggest bank ICBC posts 1.9% fall in Q4 profit

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 601398.SS, 1398.HK, the world's largest-listed lender by assets, reported a 1.9% fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Net profit for the three months ended December fell to 94.7 billion yuan ($13.76 billion) from 96.5 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a stock exchange filing.

Profit for the full year increased 3.5% to 360.5 billion yuan, above a Refinitiv estimate of 356.61 billion yuan drawn from 17 analysts.

($1 = 6.8811 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.