China's biggest bank ICBC posts 1.9% fall in Q4 profit

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

March 30, 2023 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 601398.SS, 1398.HK, the world's largest-listed lender by assets, reported a 1.9% fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Net profit for the three months ended December fell to 94.7 billion yuan ($13.76 billion) from 96.5 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a stock exchange filing.

Profit for the full year increased 3.5% to 360.5 billion yuan, above a Refinitiv estimate of 356.61 billion yuan drawn from 17 analysts.

($1 = 6.8811 Chinese yuan renminbi)

