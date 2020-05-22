China's biggest automaker expects domestic car sales to pick up in Q2

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor 600104.SS expects the nation's auto sales to post year-on-year growth in the second quarter due to recovering demand and supportive policies, its chairman said on Friday.

With promotion and more premium products, SAIC is aiming for sales to outperform the overall Chinese market this year, Chen Hong, chairman of the Shanghai-based automaker, said in a written statement.

Chen added SAIC plans to roll out first product under Audi NSUG.DE marque in early 2022. SAIC Motor has partnerships with Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and General Motors GM.N.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

