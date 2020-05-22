US Markets
GM

China's biggest automaker expects domestic car sales to pick up in Q2

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor expects the nation's auto sales to post year-on-year growth in the second quarter due to recovering demand and supportive policies, its chairman said on Friday.

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor 600104.SS expects the nation's auto sales to post year-on-year growth in the second quarter due to recovering demand and supportive policies, its chairman said on Friday.

With promotion and more premium products, SAIC is aiming for sales to outperform the overall Chinese market this year, Chen Hong, chairman of the Shanghai-based automaker, said in a written statement.

Chen added SAIC plans to roll out first product under Audi NSUG.DE marque in early 2022. SAIC Motor has partnerships with Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and General Motors GM.N.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular