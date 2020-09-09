Companies
AIR

China's biggest airshow cancelled in 2020 over pandemic

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STELLA QIU

China's International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the country's biggest airshow, scheduled for November, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the next one will take place in 2022, the organiser said on Wednesday.

Airshow in Zhuhai had been set for Nov. 2020

Usually attended by key suppliers like COMAC, Airbus, Boeing

Foreign nationals largely barred from entering China

Adds details of aviation industry recovery, defence displays

BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the country's biggest airshow, scheduled for November, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the next one will take place in 2022, the organiser said on Wednesday.

The biennial event usually draws key suppliers - such as Airbus SE AIR.PA, Boeing Co BA.N and Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) - and has traditionally been used by Beijing to show off its growing aviation capability, such as military fighters and drones.

The cancellation comes as foreign nationals are largely barred from entering China due to concerns about importing coronavirus cases and as international flights have been severely restricted.

It follows the cancellation of this year's largest aerospace expo, Britain's Farnborough Airshow, because of travel curbs and an industry downturn resulting from the pandemic.

China's domestic aviation industry has been recovering and is now running at more than 90% of pre-pandemic capacity levels, according to data firm OAG, but that has yet to translate into a return to profitability for Chinese airlines.

As the global industry reels from the devastating impact of the pandemic, many Western aerospace companies have reduced budgets and some were not planning to attend the Zhuhai airshow if it had gone ahead, company sources told Reuters.

Progress on some key civilian aircraft programmes including COMAC's narrowbody jet C919 and widebody CR929, jointly developed with Russia, has also been slow amid rising geopolitical tensions.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR BA

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    Sep 1, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular