China's big state banks offer 25-year loans to LGFVs - Bloomberg

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - Some of China's major state banks are offering local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) loans with ultra-long maturities of 25 years, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, a move to avert credit crunch amid rising concerns about debt risks.

The Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, said banks including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) 601398.SS and China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) 601939.SS started to ramp up loans that mature in 25 years.

ICBC and CCB did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

LGFVs play a key role in funding China's infrastructure projects, one of the biggest drivers of growth in the world's second-largest economy.

A sharp drop in income from mainstay land sales and fewer options for raising fresh funds have fueled concerns about LGFVs' ability to meet debt obligations and its impact on the broader banking sector and markets.

Some analysts describe LGFVs as the "black hole" of China's financial system, with debts of more than $9 trillion and rising.

Earlier this year, a Chinese government financing unit in the southwestern Guizhou province said it would extend the maturity of bank loans worth 15.6 billion yuan ($2.16 billion) by 20 years.

($1 = 7.2313 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

