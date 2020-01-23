China's Beijing Gas wins state approval for Tianjin LNG terminal -sources

China's state-controlled Beijing Gas Group has won state approval to build a terminal to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.