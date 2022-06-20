China's Beidaihe district to bar Tesla cars from driving in from July - local police

SHANGHAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O cars will from July 1 be barred from driving into the Chinese coastal district of Beidaihe for at least two months, a local traffic police official told Reuters on Monday.

The official, who declined to give his name, did not provide a reason for the move but said it concerned national affairs.

Beidaihe, east of Beijing, houses a resort which annually hosts a summer conclave of China's senior leaders.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh and Kevin Huang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

