US Markets
TSLA

China's Beidaihe district to bar Tesla cars from driving in from July - local police

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Kevin Huang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Tesla cars will from July 1 be barred from driving into the Chinese coastal district of Beidaihe for at least two months, a local traffic police official told Reuters on Monday.

SHANGHAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O cars will from July 1 be barred from driving into the Chinese coastal district of Beidaihe for at least two months, a local traffic police official told Reuters on Monday.

The official, who declined to give his name, did not provide a reason for the move but said it concerned national affairs.

Beidaihe, east of Beijing, houses a resort which annually hosts a summer conclave of China's senior leaders.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh and Kevin Huang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular