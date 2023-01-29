China's battery maker CATL plans $3.5 bln new project

Credit: REUTERS/CATL/PAUL-PHILIPP BRAUN

January 29, 2023 — 07:32 am EST

Written by Kevin Yao for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL 300750.SZ plans to build a new project to recover waste batteries and make lithium materials, with investment of up to 23.8 billion yuan ($3.5 billion), the company said on Sunday.

Guangdong Bangpu Recycling Technology Co Ltd - a unit of CATL - will invest and build the facilities in Foshan city in Guangdong province, CATL said in a statement.

The project will have a capacity of recovering 500,000 tonnes of waste battery materials and make lithium iron materials and other materials, the company said.

($1 = 6.7825 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Alison Williams)

((kevin.yao@thomsonreuters.com; +8610 5669 2128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.