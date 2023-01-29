China's battery maker CATL plans $3.5 bln new project

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL 300750.SZ plans to build a new project to recover waste batteries and make lithium materials, with investment of up to 23.8 billion yuan ($3.5 billion), the company said on Sunday.

Guangdong Bangpu Recycling Technology Co Ltd - a unit of CATL - will invest and build the facilities in Foshan city in Guangdong province, CATL said in a statement.

The project will have a capacity of recovering 500,000 tonnes of waste battery materials and make lithium iron materials and other materials, the company said.

($1 = 6.7825 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Alison Williams)

