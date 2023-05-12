China's Baowu Steel says it wants to enhance cooperation with Australia

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - Top Chinese steelmaker China Baowu Steel Group said it wants to enhance cooperation with Australia in terms of the production of direct reduced iron (DRI) by combining iron ore and new energy sources.

The company's chairman Chen Derong met Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell in Beijing on Thursday, according to a statement posted on its official WeChat account on Friday.

The two sides exchanged views on Sino-Australian trade relations in the fields of steel, iron ore and coal, as well as Baowu's investment intentions and future cooperation in Australia.

(Reporting by Lv Amy in Beijing and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.