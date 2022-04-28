China's Baosteel posts 30% drop in Q1 net profit

Chinese steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co's first- quarter net profit plunged 30.4% year on year, it said on Thursday, citing higher raw material prices and sluggish demand because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Known as Baosteel, the company earned 3.7 billion yuan ($559.55 million) in the first three months of the year, it said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

($1 = 6.6124 Chinese yuan renminbi)

