China's Baosteel kicks off steel project for new energy vehicle market

By Min Zhang and Shivani Singh

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's top listed steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd 600019.SS started construction of a high-grade non-oriented silicon steel project on Tuesday with total investment at 2.72 billion yuan ($416.90 million), local government said.

The project, designed for new energy vehicle (NEV) usage, aims to produce 500,000 tonnes of the steel product per year, according to a statement issued by the Baoshan government in Shanghai.

High-grade non-oriented silicon steel is typically used for the rotor and stator in NEV electric motors.

China, the world's biggest auto market, has been trying to develop its NEV market amid climate change and the restructuring of the energy industry. The State Council wants NEVs to account for 20% of overall sales by 2025.

Known as Baosteel, the company now holds a 60% market share of high-grade non-oriented silicon steel in China and 30% globally, according to the statement.

It has already provided products to mainstream NEV makers, an official from the company's investor relations office told Reuters, without giving further details.

"Our current production was built years ago and can not fully meet demand for NEV production," said the official.

The new production line is expected increase Baosteel's total high-grade non-oriented silicon steel capacity to one million tonnes per year. Its overall silicon steel capacity will total four million tonnes.

"The project will solve supply shortage issues of high-grade non-oriented silicon steel in the NEV industry after going into production, and firmly support China's new energy strategy," said the statement.

The project will start production in March 2023.

($1 = 6.5243 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh, editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.