China's Baosteel kicks off new steel project on firm outlook for NEV market

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's top listed steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd 600019.SS started construction of a high-grade non-oriented silicon steel project with total investment at 2.72 billion yuan ($416.90 million) on Tuesday, local government said.

The project, with designed capacity at 500,000 tonnes per year, will be used for new energy vehicles and is expected to start production on March 2023.

($1 = 6.5243 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh, editing by Louise Heavens)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.