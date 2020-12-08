China's Baosteel kicks off new steel project on firm outlook for NEV market

China's top listed steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd started construction of a high-grade non-oriented silicon steel project with total investment at 2.72 billion yuan ($416.90 million) on Tuesday, local government said.

The project, with designed capacity at 500,000 tonnes per year, will be used for new energy vehicles and is expected to start production on March 2023.

($1 = 6.5243 Chinese yuan renminbi)

