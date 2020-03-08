China's Baosteel expects limited impact on 2020 output from Sunday fire

Recasts, adds company statement

SHANGHAI, March 9 (Reuters) - China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd 600019.SS said on Monday that a fire on Sunday at a Shanghai steel mill would have limited impact on its molten iron output this year.

A local firefighting department reported on Sunday that a fire broke out at a Shanghai plant belonging to China's top listed steel producer, also known as Baosteel. The fire was put out with no casualties, according to a statement posted on the department's official Weibo account.

The fire occurred around 10:45 p.m. (1445 GMT), when a damaged pipe in a blast furnace spewed out high-temperature gas, Baosteel said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company said it is inspecting the equipment and will resume production at the blast furnace after ensuring it is safe.

The incident did not cause any environmental damage and will not affect the company's performance, Baosteel said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Min Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)

