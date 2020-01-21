China's Baoshang Bank to be taken over by local govts, state firms

China's troubled Baoshang Bank will be taken over by local governments and a group of state firms, a central bank official with direct knowledge of the matter said, as Beijing looks to shore up some of the country's weakest lenders.
