China's Bank of Jinzhou wins $1.7 bln bailout from central bank, local govt

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Jinzhou 0416.HK won a government-backed bailout of 12.09 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) as two more state-controlled investors were said to take 44.34% in the troubled lender.

Chengfang Huida Enterprise Management, an entity directly supervised and managed by China's central bank, will hold 37.69% stake in the lender via latest private placement, while Liaoning Financial Holding Group, a financing arm of Liaoning government, will hold 6.65% after the deal, according to bank's filing to Hong Kong stock exchange late on Tuesday.

The Bank of Jinzhou is one of the high-flying smaller banks last year that was scrutinized by financial regulators for credit risk stemmed from poor governance. The latest state-led capital injection follows a previous government-led rescue in July last year.

After the deal, Chengfa Huida will became the largest shareholder of the bank, while Liaoning Financial Holding become the second-largest, the filing showed.

The shareholding of previous strategic investors including ICBC Financial Asset Investment and Cinda Investment, will be diluted to 6.02% and 3.61% respectively, from 10.82% and 6.49%.

Bank of Jinzhou said the funds raised from the deal will be used to replenish its core tier 1 capital, a core indicator of a bank's financial strength.

The bank reported the ratio of 5.14% at end-June 2019, far below the regulatory requirement of 7.5%.

Shares of Bank of Jinzhou resumed trading on Wednesday in Hong Kong, and closed 7.82% higher at HK$2.6.

($1 = 6.9539 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo, editing by Louise Heavens)

