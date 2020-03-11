China's Bank of Jinzhou wins $1.7 bln bailout from central bank, local govt

Contributors
Cheng Leng Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published

China's Bank of Jinzhou won a government-backed bailout of 12.09 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) as two more state-controlled investors were said to take 44.34% in the troubled lender.

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Jinzhou 0416.HK won a government-backed bailout of 12.09 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) as two more state-controlled investors were said to take 44.34% in the troubled lender.

Chengfang Huida Enterprise Management, an entity directly supervised and managed by China's central bank, will hold 37.69% stake in the lender via latest private placement, while Liaoning Financial Holding Group, a financing arm of Liaoning government, will hold 6.65% after the deal, according to bank's filing to Hong Kong stock exchange late on Tuesday.

The Bank of Jinzhou is one of the high-flying smaller banks last year that was scrutinized by financial regulators for credit risk stemmed from poor governance. The latest state-led capital injection follows a previous government-led rescue in July last year.

After the deal, Chengfa Huida will became the largest shareholder of the bank, while Liaoning Financial Holding become the second-largest, the filing showed.

The shareholding of previous strategic investors including ICBC Financial Asset Investment and Cinda Investment, will be diluted to 6.02% and 3.61% respectively, from 10.82% and 6.49%.

Bank of Jinzhou said the funds raised from the deal will be used to replenish its core tier 1 capital, a core indicator of a bank's financial strength.

The bank reported the ratio of 5.14% at end-June 2019, far below the regulatory requirement of 7.5%.

Shares of Bank of Jinzhou resumed trading on Wednesday in Hong Kong, and closed 7.82% higher at HK$2.6.

($1 = 6.9539 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo, editing by Louise Heavens)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More