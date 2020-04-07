China's Bank of Gansu hit by deposit withdrawal requests -Caixin

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - A branch of Bank of Gansu in the city of Longnan in China's northwestern Gansu province received a large volume of over-the-counter requests from depositors to withdraw cash on April 5, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Tuesday citing staff at the lender.

The local government and local branches of the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator issued a joint statement on April 6 saying the bank had sufficient assets, and its operations and management were in good standing, Caixin reported.

Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

