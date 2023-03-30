China's Bank of Communications Q4 profit rises 4.5%

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) 601328.SS, 3328.HK reported a 4.5% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

China's sixth-largest commercial bank by assets reported a net profit of 24.3 billion yuan ($3.53 billion), up from 23.2 billion yuan a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed.

Full-year profit rose 5.2% to 92.1 billion yuan, above an average estimate of 85.87 billion yuan of 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.8782 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham Editing by Bernadette Baum)

