China's Bank of Communications Q4 profit rises 4.5%

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

March 30, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) 601328.SS, 3328.HK reported a 4.5% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

China's sixth-largest commercial bank by assets reported a net profit of 24.3 billion yuan ($3.53 billion), up from 23.2 billion yuan a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed.

Full-year profit rose 5.2% to 92.1 billion yuan, above an average estimate of 85.87 billion yuan of 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.8782 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.