China's Bank of Communications Q4 profit falls 9.2%

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) 601328.SS, 3328.HK reported a 9.2% drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday.

China's sixth-largest commercial bank by assets reported a net profit of 23.2 billion yuan ($3.65 billion), down from 25.6 billion a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed.

Full-year profit climbed 11.9% to 87.6 billion yuan, above an average estimate of 83.1 billion from 18 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan renminbi)

