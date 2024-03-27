China's Bank of Communications posts slight profit gain, warns of property risks

Net profits up 0.68% on year in 2023

NIM at 1.28% end Dec vs 1.30% end-Sept

NPL ratio 1.33% end-Dec vs 1.32% end-Sept

Adds comments from press conference throughout

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 27 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) 601328.SS, 3328.HK said on Wednesday it needs to improve risk control of its property-sector related business, after posting tepid 2023 profit growth.

BoCom, the first among the nation's biggest five state banks to report its annual results, reported only a slight gain in full-year net profit in 2023 from the year before.

Net profit rose 0.68% to 92.73 billion yuan ($12.83 billion) last year, the bank said in an exchange filing.

"Three 'gray rhinos' are property, local debt and business with small- and mid-sized financial institutions," BoCom President Liu Jun said in a post-earnings press conference, referring to a Chinese term about a highly obvious though largely ignored threat.

BoCom should "further step up risk control" of its property-ector related business, said Yin Jiuyong, BoCom's vice president.

Its net interest margin - a gauge of profitability - stood at 1.28% at the end of last year, narrowed from 1.30% at the end of September 2023.

"The pressure on asset quality control is significant," said Yin.

The bank's non-performing loan ratio was 1.33% at end of 2023, compared to 1.32% at the end of September, though many analysts believe soured loans at Chinese lenders are much higher.

The real estate NPL ratio was 4.99% at the end of last year, compared with 2.80% at the end of 2022.

The property sector in the world's second-largest economy has lurched from one crisis to another since 2021, after a regulatory crackdown on developers' high leverage led to a liquidity crisis.

($1 = 7.2281 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Barbara Lewis and Kim Coghill)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.