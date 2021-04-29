China's Bank of Communications posts 2.3% rise in quarterly profit

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) 601328.SS, 3328.HK reported a 2.3% rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit for China's sixth-largest commercial bank by assets came in at 21.9 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, up from 21.5 billion yuan in the same period of 2020, according to its statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday.

($1 = 6.4674 Chinese yuan renminbi)

