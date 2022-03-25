China's Bank of Communications annual profit up 11.9%, beats estimates

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Engen Tham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom), reported a full-year profit rise of 11.9% on Friday, beating estimates.

BoCom's FY net profit above estimates

NPL ratio 1.48% end-Dec vs 1.6% end-Sept

NIM steady at 1.56% end-Dec vs 1.55% end-Sept

Recasts, adds detail

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) 601328.SS, 3328.HK reported a full-year profit rise of 11.9% on Friday, beating estimates.

China's sixth largest commercial bank by assets reported a full year net profit of 87.6 billion yuan, above an average estimate of 83.1 billion from 18 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The non-performing loan ratio at BoCom was 1.48% by the year-end, compared to 1.6% three months ago, while the net interest margin (NIM), a guage of bank profitability, stood at 1.56%, compared to 1.55% by the end of September, the bank said in an exchange filing.

The bad loan ratio at large commercial banks fell to 1.37% by the end of December, the lowest since the third quarter in 2019, while NIM steadied at 2.04%, data from the banking and insurance regulator showed.

The commercial banks made a total of 2.2 trillion yuan net profits in 2021, a 12.6% increase from 2020, according to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

BoCom reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 23.2 billion yuan ($3.65 billion), a 9.2% drop from 25.6 billion a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed.

($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Engen Tham; editing by Jason Neely an Barbara Lewis)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters