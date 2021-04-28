China's Baidu to launch paid driverless ride-hailing services in Beijing

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - China's tech giant Baidu BIDU.O will launch paid driverless robotaxi services in Beijing from May 2, the company said on Thursday, making it the first Chinese company to offer autonomous driving robotaxi services to paying users.

Baidu's driverless Apollo Robotaxi, to be first launched in the Chinese capital's Shougang Park, will operate without a safety driver behind the steering wheel, Baidu said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

