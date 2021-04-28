BIDU

China's Baidu to launch paid driverless ride-hailing services in Beijing

Contributors
Yingzhi Yang Reuters
Yilei Sun Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

China's tech giant Baidu will launch paid driverless robotaxi services in Beijing from May 2, the company said on Thursday, making it the first Chinese company to offer autonomous driving robotaxi services to paying users.

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - China's tech giant Baidu BIDU.O will launch paid driverless robotaxi services in Beijing from May 2, the company said on Thursday, making it the first Chinese company to offer autonomous driving robotaxi services to paying users.

Baidu's driverless Apollo Robotaxi, to be first launched in the Chinese capital's Shougang Park, will operate without a safety driver behind the steering wheel, Baidu said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIDU

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More