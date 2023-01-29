US Markets
MSFT

China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style bot in March - source

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

January 29, 2023 — 09:52 pm EST

Written by Yingzhi Yang and Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc 9888.HK is planning to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot tool similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Baidu plans to debut the application by initially embedding it into its main search services, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

ChatGPT's tech works by learning from vast amounts of data how to answer any prompt by a user in a human-like way, offering the information like a search engine would or prose like an aspiring novelist.

Microsoft Corp MSFT.O has a $1 billion investment in San Francisco-based OpenAI that it has looked at increasing, Reuters has reported. The company has also worked to add OpenAI's image-generation software to its Bing search engine in a new challenge to Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Jyoti Narayan; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
GOOGL
BIDU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.