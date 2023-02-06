BIDU

China's Baidu to finish testing ChatGPT-style project 'Ernie Bot' in March

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

February 06, 2023 — 08:50 pm EST

Written by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc BIDU.O9888.HK on Tuesday said it would complete internal testing of ChatGPT-style project "Ernie Bot" in March.

Baidu plans to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot service similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. The person said Baidu aims to make the service available as a standalone application and gradually merge it into its search engine.

