China's Baidu to finish testing ChatGPT-style project 'Ernie Bot' in March

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc BIDU.O9888.HK on Tuesday said it would complete internal testing of ChatGPT-style project "Ernie Bot" in March.

Baidu plans to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot service similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. The person said Baidu aims to make the service available as a standalone application and gradually merge it into its search engine.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.