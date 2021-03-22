China's Baidu set to open 0.8% higher in Hong Kong trading debut

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc 9888.HK shares are set to rise 0.8% and open at HK$254 ($32.71) when they start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The Chinese internet giant priced its shares at HK$252 each as part of its secondary listing in Hong Kong which raised $3.1 billion.

($1 = 7.7655 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

