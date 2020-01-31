US Markets

China's Baidu revises earnings date on coronavirus fears

Chinese search engine company Baidu Inc said on Friday it is delaying the announcement of its fourth-quarter results and advised its employees to work from home for a time period after the Chinese New Year holidays due to the coronavirus situation.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine company Baidu Inc said on Friday it is delaying the announcement of its fourth-quarter results and advised its employees to work from home for a time period after the Chinese New Year holidays due to the coronavirus situation. The company also raised its revenue forecast range for the fourth quarter to between 28.3 billion yuan ($4.10 billion) and 28.9 billion yuan, from 27.1 billion yuan to 28.7 billion yuan. [nPn60sB51a] Baidu was earlier expected to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 6. Shares of the company, which now expects to report the results on Feb. 27, were up 5% in extended trading. ($1 = 6.9040 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/BAIDU (URGENT)

