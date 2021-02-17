China's Baidu revenue beats expectations on rise in advertising

US Markets
China's Baidu Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, bolstered by a rise in advertising on its core search and video-streaming platforms in an economy that is recovering from the pandemic-induced slump.

The company said total revenue rose 5% to 30.26 billion yuan ($4.69 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, topping analysts' average estimate of 30.06 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.4542 Chinese yuan renminbi)

