China's Baidu quarterly revenue misses estimates

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

February 28, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Corrects paragraph 5 to say adjusted net income rose, not fell, in the fourth quarter

Feb 27 (Reuters) - China's Baidu BIDU.O9888.HK fell short of analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as advertisers kept a tight leash on their spending budgets amid an uneven economic recovery in the Asian powerhouse.

Revenue was 34.95 billion yuan ($4.92 billion) for the three months ended December, compared with analysts' average estimate of 34.97 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

U.S.-listed shares of the company fell 2% in trading before the bell.

Baidu's online marketing revenue grew 6% to 19.2 billion yuan. The company's adjusted net income rose to 7.76 billion yuan, compared with 5.37 billion yuan for the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 7.20 Chinese yuan renminbi)

