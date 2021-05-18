China's Baidu posts 25% rise in quarterly revenue

May 18 (Reuters) - China's Baidu Inc BIDU.O reported a 25% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by advertising on its core search and video-streaming platforms.

The company, also known as China's Google, said total revenue rose to 28.13 billion yuan ($4.38 billion) from 22.55 billion yuan in the first quarter, topping analysts' average estimate of 27.25 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.4228 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

