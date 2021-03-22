China's Baidu makes subdued Hong Kong trading debut

By Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc BIDU.O, 9888.HK shares were 1.1% higher in early trade Tuesday as the Chinese internet giant debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange following its secondary listing in the city.

The company priced its shares at HK$252 each as part of its secondary listing in Hong Kong, raising $3.1 billion.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.1% in early trade Tuesday.

The tepid debut comes as video site Bilibili BILI.O finalised its secondary listing on Tuesday to raise $2.6 billion, which was below the company's initial target of about $3 billion..

Baidu's deal was 112 times oversubscribed by retail investors while the institutional book was covered 10 times, according to the company's filings with the city's exchange.

New York-listed Baidu sold 95 million shares in the deal which represented 3.4% of the company's total share capital.

Eight of Baidu's Hong Kong shares represent one of its American Depositary Shares, which closed up 3.36% on Monday.

Analysts attributed the subdued debut to investors becoming increasingly wary towards Chinese technology stocks.

Baidu was the 15th U.S.-listed Chinese company to carry out a Hong Kong listing since Alibaba stoked the trend in November 2019 when it listed $12.9 billion worth of stock on the city's exchange.

Since then, more than $20 billion has been raised in secondary listings in Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 7.7655 Hong Kong dollars)

