China's Baidu exploring options after U.S. delisting risk

Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc said on Thursday it is exploring options, after the company was added to a U.S. securities regulator's list of companies that face the risk of being delisted.

Baidu and its streaming affiliate iQIYI IQ.O will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States, the company said.

