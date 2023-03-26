China's Baidu cancels ChatGPT-like Ernie bot's livestreamed product launch

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu 9888.HK on Monday cancelled a planned livestreamed product launch open to media and public related to its ChatGPT-like Ernie bot.

The launch was meant to take place on Monday afternoon but has instead been changed to a closed-door meeting with the first batch of companies that are testing the product, Baidu said in a statement on Monday morning.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

