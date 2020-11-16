China's Baidu beats quarterly revenue expectations

Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's Baidu Inc BIDU.O reported third-quarter revenue above market expectations on Monday, as its video streaming service iQIYI IQ.O added more paying subscribers and its search engine platform benefited from a recovery in ad spending by businesses.

The company said total revenue rose 1% to 28.23 billion yuan ($4.29 billion) in the third-quarter ended Sept.30. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 27.45 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.5830 Chinese yuan renminbi)

