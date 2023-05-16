News & Insights

China's Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates on ad strength

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

May 16, 2023 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

May 16 (Reuters) - Search engine giant Baidu Inc BIDU.O9888.HK beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday as businesses spent more on advertising after China lifted COVID curbs late last year.

Revenue rose 10% to 31.14 billion yuan ($4.54 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, surpassing analysts' estimates of 29.97 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose 3% in premarket trading.

Business momentum in China is building up in the absence of lockdowns, with consumers and businesses reviving spending as the economy shows signs of stabilizing.

China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected rate of 4.5% year-on-year in the three months through March, according to the latest official data.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

