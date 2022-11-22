China's Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc's BIDU.O9988.HK third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as China's search engine giant benefited from a recovery in online sales and growth in its cloud and artificial intelligence business.

The company's revenue rose 2% to 32.54 billion yuan ($4.56 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate from 20 analysts of 31.79 billion yuan. ($1 = 7.1388 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

