China's Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 22, 2022 — 04:05 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc's BIDU.O9988.HK third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as China's search engine giant benefited from a recovery in online sales and growth in its cloud and artificial intelligence business.

The company's revenue rose 2% to 32.54 billion yuan ($4.56 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate from 20 analysts of 31.79 billion yuan. ($1 = 7.1388 Chinese yuan renminbi)

