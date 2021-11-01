BIDU

China's Baidu appoints Luo Rong as finance chief

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's search engine giant Baidu BIDU.O said on Monday that it named Luo Rong, former chief financial officer (CFO) of tutoring firm TAL Education Group, TAL.N as its new CFO.

Baidu's former CFO Herman Yu was appointed as the company's chief strategy officer, the Beijing-based company said in August.

