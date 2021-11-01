China's Baidu appoints Luo Rong as finance chief

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's search engine giant Baidu BIDU.O said on Monday that it named Luo Rong, former chief financial officer (CFO) of tutoring firm TAL Education Group, TAL.N as its new CFO.

Baidu's former CFO Herman Yu was appointed as the company's chief strategy officer, the Beijing-based company said in August.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

