China's aviation regulator suspends six incoming U.S. flights

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator on Wednesday suspended six incoming U.S. flights by United Airlines UALCO.UL from San Francisco to Shanghai over COVID-19 cases from February, according to a statement published on its website.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

