China's aviation regulator suspends six incoming U.S. flights

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator on Wednesday suspended six incoming U.S. flights by United Airlines UALCO.UL from San Francisco to Shanghai over COVID-19 cases from February, according to a statement published on its website.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

