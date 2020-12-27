Commodities

China's aviation regulator says suspension of UK flights will last until Jan 10

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

China's aviation regulator said on Sunday that the suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom would last until Jan. 10.

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Sunday that the suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom would last until Jan. 10.

The regulator's announcement came after the foreign ministry said China would suspend direct United Kingdom flights over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus. L1N2J40CK

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular