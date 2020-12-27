China's aviation regulator says suspension of UK flights will last until Jan 10

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Sunday that the suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom would last until Jan. 10.

The regulator's announcement came after the foreign ministry said China would suspend direct United Kingdom flights over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus. L1N2J40CK

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

