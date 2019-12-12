Commodities

China's aviation regulator raised concern with Boeing on 737 MAX design changes

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARY F. CALVERT

China's aviation regulator raised "important concerns" with Boeing Co on the reliability and security of design changes to the grounded 737 MAX, it said on Thursday, but declined to comment on when the plane might fly again in China.

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator raised "important concerns" with Boeing Co BA.N on the reliability and security of design changes to the grounded 737 MAX, it said on Thursday, but declined to comment on when the plane might fly again in China.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will not allow the 737 MAX to resume flying before the end of 2019, its chief, Steve Dickson, said on Wednesday.

The model was involved in two fatal crashes over five months, killing all 346 people on board.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8174;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies Oil US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular