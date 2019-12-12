China's aviation regulator raised concern with Boeing on 737 MAX design changes

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator raised "important concerns" with Boeing Co BA.N on the reliability and security of design changes to the grounded 737 MAX, it said on Thursday, but declined to comment on when the plane might fly again in China.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will not allow the 737 MAX to resume flying before the end of 2019, its chief, Steve Dickson, said on Wednesday.

The model was involved in two fatal crashes over five months, killing all 346 people on board.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8174;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.