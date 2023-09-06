China's August soybean imports jump 31% from a year earlier

By Mei Mei Chu

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China imported 9.36 million metric tons of soybeans in August, customs data showed on Thursday,jumping 31% from a year ago, as large purchases of cheap Brazilian beans continued to reach the world's top buyer of the oilseed.

Total soy arrivals in the first eight months of the year reached 71.65 million metric tons, up 17.9% year-on-year, the General Administration of Customs data showed. CNC-SOY-IMP

Chinese imports from top producer and exporter Brazil have risen as buyers took advantage of lower prices following a record crop in the Latin American country.

China buys soybeans to crush into meal for animal feed and oil for cooking.

August imports are higher than expected, after cargoes that had been delayed at ports following stricter customs clearance finally entered the country, said Rosa Wang, analyst at Shanghai-based agro-consultancy JCI.

Traders and industry sources said Chinese customs is taking up to 20 days to inspect and clear soybean cargoes at ports, pushing back arrivals of beans in the market.

However, soybean arrivals are set to drop in the coming months, traders and analysts say, after worries about drought in China's second-largest supplier, the United States, triggered a rally in global prices, reducing purchases by Chinese crushers.

The expected lower arrivals in September and October, just ahead of the peak meat consumption season at the end of the year, have pushed Chinese soymeal futures DSMcv1 to record highs.

