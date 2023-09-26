News & Insights

China's August net gold imports via Hong Kong up 51.4% m/m

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

September 26, 2023 — 04:34 am EDT

Written by Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rose by about 51.4% in August from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday.

Net imports into the world's top gold consumer stood at 39.023 metric tons in August, compared with 25.769 tons in July, the data showed. Total gold imports via Hong Kong were up 49.6% at 45.237 tons.

