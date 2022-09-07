China's August iron ore imports at 96.21 mln tonnes -customs

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's imports of iron ore in August fell 1.3% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday.

The world's top iron ore consumer brought in 96.21 million tonnes last month, down from 97.46 million in August 2021, the General Administration of Customs said.

August's import level was higher than the previous month's 91.24 million tonnes, however.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

