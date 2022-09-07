US Markets

China's August iron ore imports at 96.21 mln tonnes -customs

Contributor
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's imports of iron ore in August fell 1.3% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday.

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's imports of iron ore in August fell 1.3% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday.

The world's top iron ore consumer brought in 96.21 million tonnes last month, down from 97.46 million in August 2021, the General Administration of Customs said.

August's import level was higher than the previous month's 91.24 million tonnes, however.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular