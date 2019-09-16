China's August home prices rise 0.5% m/m, annual growth slowest in nearly a year

Contributors
Beijing Monitoring Desk Reuters
Yawen Chen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China's new home prices rose 0.5% month-on-month in August, less than July's growth of 0.6% and was the slowest increase since February, Reuters calculated from official National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on Tuesday.

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - China's new home prices rose 0.5% month-on-month in August, less than July's growth of 0.6% and was the slowest increase since February, Reuters calculated from official National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on Tuesday.

However, it still marked the 52nd straight month of gains.

On a year-on-year basis, average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 8.8% in August, compared with a 9.7% gain in July and the slowest since October 2018.

A slew of government curbs and a broader slowdown in the economy have weighed on the property market.

Beijing has stepped up its scrutiny of property developers' financing channels while some local governments have also raised the bar for purchases to prevent speculation.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More