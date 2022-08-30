China's August factory activity contracts for second month - official PMI

Contributors
Ellen Zhang Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/China Daily CDIC

China's factory activity contracted less than expected in August, shrinking for the second straight month, as COVID flare-ups, power rationing amid the worst heatwaves in decades and the embattled property sector pressured manufacturers.

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's factory activity contracted less than expected in August, shrinking for the second straight month, as COVID flare-ups, power rationing amid the worst heatwaves in decades and the embattled property sector pressured manufacturers.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to 49.4 in August, from 49.0 in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday.

The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth on a monthly basis.

A Reuters poll had expected the PMI to come in at 49.2.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters