China's August exports fall 8.8%, imports drop 7.3%

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

September 06, 2023 — 11:01 pm EDT

Written by Joe Cash and Ellen Zhang for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's exports fell 8.8% in August year-on-year, while imports contracted 7.3%, customs data showed on Thursday, increasing pressure on the country's vast manufacturing sector as demand sags at home and abroad.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a fall of 9.2% in exports and a drop of 9.0% in imports.

The world's second-largest economy risks missing Beijing's annual growth target of about 5% as officials wrestle with a worsening property slump, weak consumer spending and tumbling credit growth, leading analysts to downgrade growth forecasts for the year.

